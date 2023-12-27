The remains of the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, have been laid to rest in Kano State amidst a mammoth crowd.

Late Na’abba, who died in Abuja earlier on Wednesday after a brief illness, was brought to Kano for burial rights which took place at the Emir of Kano’s Palace at around 5:30pm.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima was in attendance at the prayer session of the funeral, which was led by Kano state Chief Imam, Prof Sani Zahraddeen.

Others who attended the prayer include, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Senator representing Kano South, Kawu Sumaila, former Governors, Sule Lamido, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, and the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Also present were political, religious and traditional leaders from all across the country.

Late Na’abba who died at the age of 65 is survived by one wife and 9 children. He is laid to rest at the Dandolo Cemetery situated at Gwale in Kano metropolis.