The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State has pulled out of the six-month-old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU).

The institution’s registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, in a circular entitled “Release to Staff and Students: Continuation of the First Semester of the 2021/2022 Academic Session,” announced a dare for resumption.

According to the circular, academic activities for the 2021/2022 session will commence tomorrow.

While urging staff and students to abide by the directive, Ogunleye said that the amended academic calendar for the semester will soon be made available.

“Upon the directive of the visitor to the University, the management, hereby, informs all staff and students that the University will continue its academic activities for the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

“On behalf of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. M. 0. Liasu, I welcome all students back to the campus and wish them a crisis-free semester,” the registrar added.

It would be recalled that the management had earlier announced May 26, 2022 as the official resumption date for academic activities.

But the unions, including Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), which had been on strike, refused to resume despite the management’s order.