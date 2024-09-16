Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has commended the Military for fighting the bandits and reassured the Nigerian Army of his government’s commitment to supporting the troops in Zamfara State.

The governor stated this while receiving the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the old council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, it was revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff announced a new code name operation as a joint task force: ‘Operation Fansan Yamma,’ which collapsed all other operations in the Northwest.

The statement added that ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’ North-West is a codename with a strong message of hope, signifying that the troops are always prepared to crush banditry in the region.

In his remark, Governor Dauda Lawal commended the Chief of Defence Staff for showing commitment to tackling insecurity in the country.

“General, your presence in Zamfara today has significantly transformed the perception of the army. You have greatly boosted our morale, and the people are now hopeful.

“This visit is something we would never take for granted. My government is fully committed to cooperating with the army and other security agencies in Zamfara State.

“With your comment, I am optimistic that peace will return to Zamfara. You went to school here, and you have witnessed its peaceful nature in the past. Gusau used to be the second largest commercial centre in the North after Kano State.

“I appreciate your willingness to work with the state’s Community Protection Guards (CPG). Please note that all CPG guards were carefully selected and underwent rigorous profiling by the DSS and other related agencies.

“We fully support the army’s efforts in the fight against banditry. The guards have been deployed to their local areas, where they are familiar with the terrain. We have complete confidence in the army’s dedication and believe they will continue to intensify their efforts.

“I would like to use this opportunity to express my condolences for the loss of the brave officers who tragically lost their lives along the Gusau to Funtua road. May their souls rest in peace. I want to reassure you that my government stands with you, and we will continue to work closely with the army and other security agencies to put an end to banditry.”

Earlier, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), expressed his gratitude to Governor Dauda Lawal for his support of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in the state. “We are here to express our appreciation for your commitment to the Armed Forces and security agencies and your valuable contributions to Zamfara state.

“I used to boast that I knew Gusau quite well, but I am confused now that I am here. It’s remarkable to see how much development has occurred in just one year under your leadership. I want to say thank you for improving the lives of the people. This is the benefit of democracy. We have witnessed a lot of developments and ongoing constructions in the state since you took over.”