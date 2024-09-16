The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said it stands united in its deep concern and condemnation of the unjust treatment recently reported about Seaman Haruna Abbas, a dedicated military officer who has become a victim of egregious misconduct within our armed forces.

NEF’s director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, issued a statement saying that, as Mrs. Husaina Abbas narrated during her appearance on the Berekete Family TV station in the Federal Capital, Abuja, the circumstances surrounding Seaman Abbas’s incarceration raised grave alarms about the accountability and ethical standards within the military hierarchy.

According to Mrs Abbas, her husband has been subjected to a punitive six-year imprisonment by his superior, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad S. Adamu, the commander of his battalion, adding that the reported basis for this draconian punishment is not rooted in any criminality nor misconduct that would warrant such a severe sentence. Instead, it stems from Seaman Abbas’s commendable act of gathering soldiers under his command for prayer—a reflection of his commitment to his troops’ moral and spiritual well-being.

NEF felt that such an attack on his character and authority was not only an outrage but also an affront to the values we hold dear in our society.

“Our military, often regarded as the backbone of national security, must be a model of integrity and respect for human dignity. The decision to punish a soldier for promoting unity and spiritual strength among his peers raises profound questions about the leadership and operational ethos within the force. Such an act does not only demoralise those still serving; it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the collective spirit necessary for effective military operation.