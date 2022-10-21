The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his heartfelt condolences to former Senate President, David Mark, over the death his son, Tunde Mark.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President said Lawan condoled with members of Mark family and people of Benue State over the tragic loss.

“My heartfelt sympathies to former Senate President, His Excellency, Senator David Mark and his family over the death of their son.

“The tragic and untimely death of a loved one is always difficult to cope with but God has a divine way of comforting a broken heart.

“I pray God Almighty to grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant the deceased eternal rest,” Lawan said.