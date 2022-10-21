More than 5000 Nigerian creatives are expected to converge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on November 26, 2022, for the launch of the first technology and media conference (TM CON).

In the statement made available to journalists in Abuja by director, Content and Strategy for Takeout Media Global,

Cheta Chuka-Okoli, the event is the biggest Tech and Media conference in Nigeria, with the largest convergence of Africa’s best tech and media giants in the nation’s capital.

According to the statement, the creative director of Takeout Media Global (TM Global), Elijah Affi expressed his gladness to announce the launch of its first technology and media conference (TM Con), in the FCT, Nigeria on November 26, 2022.

With international clientele across and beyond Africa, TM Global is a young, agile, and innovative full-service communication and tech agency with a reputation in the market as one of the most innovative and result-oriented agencies from the nation’s capital.

The hybrid conference with the theme, “The Business of Creativity: From Passion to Profit,” will feature exhibitions from local and international brands in the technology and media space, impactful conversations from industry leaders, amazing games and networking events.

Winners from the TM GoGlobal challenge will also be announced, among others.

According to the project coordinator of TM CON, Miraculous Nwaka, the event will engage more than 5000 Nigerian creatives.

“With the creator economy growing at a rapid rate and becoming one of the largest employers of labor globally, the aim of the conference is to equip local creative talents for global opportunities by arming them with accurate and practical information.

“Additionally, the winners of the GoGlobal challenge will be awarded $10,000 worth of branding for their business at TM CON in the city of Abuja.

“The three lucky winners are: Fit and Pro, Shawarma Bistro & Aboki Africa.

“The first of its kind, technology and media conference, TM CON, seeks to take the Nigerian creator from a place of passion to profit. This landmark event will also connect attendees to speakers who have excelled in their creative fields as well as give experiences that inspire them to create for positive impact,” the statement read in part.