The daughter of vice presidential candidate of the APC and the senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Kashim Shettima, Fatima Kashim Shettima, yesterday tie-knot with Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu, the son of a former FCT minister, Ibrahim Bunu.

The wedding which took place at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, had in attendance a representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, the chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; president of the senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; national security adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); national chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullah Adamu; presidential candidate of the APC. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; his Ekiti counterpart, Governor Kayode Fayemi and that of Jigawa, Abubakar Bagudu, as well as Sokoto Governor Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

Other dignitaries at ceremony were business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Alhaji Mohammad Indimi and Alhaji Tahir Manga and IGP Alkali Baba Usman, among others.

Former governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, stood as the groom’s father who also accepted the wedding vows on behalf of the groom while Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum stood in for the bride.

The wedding vows were received and accepted by both representatives of the bride and groom with the bride price of 12 gold coins.

The representative of the groom’s father, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, prayed for the couple and wished them a blissful married life.