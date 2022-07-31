The number of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria has jumped to 857 while 164 people have so far died from the disease in the first seven months of 2022.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said this in its latest Lassa fever situation report for week 29 which showed that there were 857 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever transmitted by rats.

It has been known since the 1950s, but the virus was not identified until 1969 when two missionary nurses died from it in the town of Lassa in Nigeria.

Found predominantly in West Africa, it has the potential to cause thousands of deaths.

Even after recovery, the virus remains in body fluids, including semen.

Neighbouring countries are also at risk, as the animal vector for the Lassa virus, the “multimammate rat” (Mastomys natalensis) is distributed throughout the region.

The NCDC said that the cases were distributed across 24 states and 99 local government areas in the country.

It said 54 healthcare workers had been infected with the disease.

“A breakdown indicated that of all confirmed cases, Ondo has 30 per cent Edo, 26 per cent and Bauchi 14 per cent states. In week 29, the number of new confirmed cases increased from five in week 28, 2022 to cases. These were reported from Edo and Ondo states.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 29, 2022, 164 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.1 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021, 23.7 per cent.

“In total for 2022, 24 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 99 local government areas. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years. The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 10:8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021. One new healthcare worker was affected in Ondo State,” it said. (NAN)