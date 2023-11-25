The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has mapped out plans to reassess its sanitation activities on some highways across the city, to enable a thorough review of the operational modalities.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who stated this on Friday said the decision was aimed at facilitating a comprehensive reassessment, planning, and potential redistribution of existing routes, to ensure the well-being of the dedicated personnel involved in street and road sanitation.

Some of the affected routes, which were 160 in number, included: Gbagada Expressway, Iyana Oworo to Charley Boy, Charley Boy to Anthony Oke, Anthony Oke to Oshodi Oke, Oshodi Oke to Anthony Oke, Charity to Iyana Isolo, Iyana Isolo to Balex, among others.

He said, “We prioritise the safety and welfare of our sanitation workers (sweepers), and this comprehensive plan allows us to conduct a thorough review of identified routes. Our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment remains steadfast and this measure is a proactive step to enhance the efficiency of our services.”

Gbadegesin said the immediate plan would not disrupt the waste management system in the state, as the remuneration of workers and CEOs’ dues would remain unaffected throughout the duration of the emergent review exercise.

“During this period, workers in all affected routes and their CEOs will receive notifications to keep them informed of the developments and any changes that may arise from the reassessment.

LAWMA appreciates the understanding of service providers and assures them that every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience during this period.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the authority’s commitment to environmental cleanliness across the metropolis, adding that the reassessment process would be swift, and the resumption of services on the affected routes would be communicated promptly, once the review exercise was concluded.