Lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, Terseer Ugbor has lamented that more than 40 of his constituents have been murdered in cold blood from January.

Ugbor, who expressed sorrow over recurring and distressing incidents within the constituency disclosed this in a statement through his media aide Fred Dagu on Monday.

He also condemned recent invasion of Udeku community in the Mbaikyor ward of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State and its environs by armed herdsmen leading to the murder of over five farmers.

According to him, the recent attack has claimed the lives of over five farmers while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries with thousand others who were displaced are currently seeking refuge in neighbouring communities.

The federal lawmaker then called for better collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers, policymakers and government at all levels to end what he described as incessant unprovoked killings in the local government and its environs.

Ugbor who expressed sadness that the people he represents are being killed senselessly, further implored security forces to move into the troubled communities immediately with the aim of stopping the killings.

He pledged his unwavering willingness to thoroughly pursue any lawful means within his constitutional means to end the killings.

Ugbor equally expressed readiness to collaborate with security experts and stakeholders on most effective approach to curbing insecurity in the constituency.

He further appealed to the state and federal government to provide relief materials to assist the displaced people currently dispersed in their thousands without food and shelter.

The Rep, while admonishing his people to exercise caution and remain vigilant, assured that he would continue to champion and advocate for their interest through relevant channels.