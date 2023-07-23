Lawmaker Raises Alarm As Sea Pirates Besiege A/Ibom Coastal Communities

Worried by the activities of Sea Pirates which have crippled maritime activities within the coastal waters spreading across no fewer than 10 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom state, the lawmaker representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo state Constituency, Mrs. Selinah Ukpatu, has raised alarm.

Presenting the case before the 26-member Assembly, the lawmaker lamented that the sea criminals have wrecked people’s businesses including killings and seizure of over 50 outboard engines valued at N3m each in the last couple of years.

Stressing the need for intensification of security measures to safeguard and protect lives, properties and businesses of coastal dwellers, maritime workers and travellers, the lawmaker noted that many people who depend on maritime businesses have been thrown out of jobs for fear of being killed by the sea marauders.

She listed the affected LGAs to include Eastern Obolo, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Ibeno, Mbo, Oron, Udung Uko, Uruan, Itu, and Okobo, lamenting that “they are ravaged frequently by sea pirates who lay siege to the affected areas, abduct fishermen, plunder their wealth thereby killing their major source of livelihood.”

She said: “Between December 2022 and April 2023 alone, at least 50 outboard engines were lost, with 30 of them lost in Eastern Obolo during the month of March 2023, and an additional 20 in May 2023. Presently, the value of an outboard engine exceeds N3m.