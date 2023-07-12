Lawyer Docked For Allegedly Forging Client’s Signature

The police have arraigned a 45-year-old lawyer, Emekoba Russell, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging his client’s signature.

Court papers identify the client as Hadiza Ujaj, owner of a property at No 364, Zone 6, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, which is at the centre of the case.

According to the police, Russell of Zone 6, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja , forged Ujaj’s signature on an irrevocable power of attorney executed in his favour.

The NAN Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant was arraigned on a four-count charge of forgery, using as genuine a forged document, criminal misappropriation and criminal intimidation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Edwin Inegbenoise, told the court that the case was reported by the nominal complainant through a petition, Ujaj, sent to the Inspector General of Police dated Nov. 9, 2022.