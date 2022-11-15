A legal practitioner, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court over allegations of certificate forgery, falsification of age and lying on oath.

The lawyer sued the APC candidate in three separate direct criminal complaints filed at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Tinubu is the sole defendant in the cases marked: CR/121/2022, CR/122/2022 and CR/123/2022 respectively.

The suits, dated November 9 and filed on November 10, 2022 by the lawyer, were brought pursuant to Sections 88(1), 89(3), 109(a), 110(c) and 115(1)(b) and 119 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015; under the inherent jurisdiction and powers of the court secured by Section 6(6)(a) of the Nigerian Constitution,1999 (as amended).

Enahoro-Eba alleged that documents obtained from the Chicago State University by his attorney in the United States, Matthew J. Kolwals, through a subpoena in 22-L-007289, contained information that contradict the material information provided by Tinubu in his sworn Form EC-9 Affidavit In Support of Personal Particulars submitted to INEC on June 17, 2022.

In case number: CR/121/2022, Enahoro-Ebah alleged that Tinubu presented “a forged Chicago State University certificate to INEC with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, thereby committed the offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

Enahoro-Eba alleged that the copy of the Chicago State University Certificate released by the school “is radically different” from the copy attached to Tinubu’s sworn Form EC-9 submitted to INEC on June 17.

According to him, a direct comparison of both certificates revealed different dates of issue by the university (June 22, 1979 and June 27, 1979); different university logo on both certificates; different grammatical construction on faces of the certificates, different signatures, among others.

He said in support of the defendant’s undergraduate admission application form submitted to Chicago State University in 1977, was a transcript from Southwest College, Chicago, bearing the name, “Tinubu Bola A” which belongs to a female student, contrary to Form EC-9 submitted to INEC which indicated that Tinubu is a man.

The lawyer further alleged that the Tinubu that attended the university indicated in his undergraduate admission application form that he graduated from Government College, Lagos in 1970, while the defendant in his Form EC-9 submitted to INEC provided no information as to his attendance of the said Government College, Lagos, among other allegations.