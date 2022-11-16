A legal practitioner, Mike Enahoro-Ebah, has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court over allegations of certificate forgery, falsification of age and lying on oath.

The lawyer sued the APC candidate in three separate direct criminal complaints filed at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

Tinubu is the sole defendant in the cases marked: CR/121/2022, CR/122/2022 and CR/123/2022 respectively.

The suits, dated November 9 and filed on November 10, 2022 by the lawyer himself were brought pursuant to sections 88(1), 89(3), 109(a), 110(c) and 115(1)(b) and 119 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015; under the inherent jurisdiction and powers of the court secured by Section 6(6)(a) of the Nigerian Constitution,1999 (as amended).

Enahoro-Eba alleged that documents obtained from the Chicago State University by his attorney in the United States, Matthew J. Kolwals through a subpoena in 22-L-007289, contained information that contradict the material information provided by Tinubu in his sworn Form EC-9 Affidavit In Support of Personal Particulars submitted to INEC on June 17, 2022.

In case number: CR/121/2022, Enahoro-Ebah alleged that Tinubu presented “a forged Chicago State University certificate to INEC with intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, thereby committed the offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap. 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”