The North-East Rebuilding Movement has hailed the ongoing non-kinetic approach of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards solving the security challenges in the region.

The group, in a press release on Friday, welcomed report that no fewer than 1,935 repentant Boko Haram terrorists were released from the Bulumkutu camp in Borno State back into the Nigerian society between 2016 and 2022 after undergoing deradicalisation.

A press release signed by Convener of the group, Ibrahim Goni, quoted the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Gwabin Musa, as saying that, “67 per cent of those who surrendered were of the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents, adding that 1,543 repentant terrorists graduated from Mallam Sidi Camp in Gombe State and 1,935 were released from Bulumkutu camp in Borno between 2016 and 2022.

“From July 2021 to May 4, 2022 alone, no fewer than 51,828 terrorists and their family members surrendered, out of which 13,360 were fighters, stressing that 106,000 terrorists and their family members had so far surrendered in the North East.”

Consequently, the North-East Rebuilding Movement said that the non-kinetic approach was working and called on terrorists to embrace it for their own good.

The group said successful ongoing military operations were an indicator that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the present leadership of Gen. Musa will respond appropriately to unrepentant terrorists who neglected the option of laying down their arms.

The press release said for socio-economic development to find place in the North-East, peace and stability must reign.

According to the group, “We have confidence that the Armed Forces under Gen. Musa is equal to the task and will respond appropriately to unrepentant terrorists who continue to deny our region peace.

“The North-East Rebuilding Movement salute personnel of the AFN for their sacrifices for our region and the entire country.”