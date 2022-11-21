The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, for its consistent delivery of superior quality instant noodles.

The commendation came at the 36th Lagos International Trade Fair. Dufil Prima Foods Plc has contributed significantly to the Nigerian economy through its many household products, such as; Indomie noodles, Minimie noodles, Mimie noodles, Power oil, Emperor Oil, Minimie pasta, Minimie Chin Chin, Pure semolina, and Pure flour,

Speaking at the fair, the president of LCCI, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, who was represented by the vice president, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, said Dufil has been a business known for its resilience and excellent contribution to the Nigerian economy through human capital development, and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that benefited many schools, children and their families across the nation look up to them despite the country’s harsh operating business environment.

According to him, Dufil brands have grown to become household names in the country owing to their brand uniqueness.

“Dufil is one of the businesses that have impacted positively the Lagos Interrnational Trade Fair.

Fair has consistently offered opportunities for the promotion of commerce, trade and investment for companies like Dufil through networking opportunities and mutual relations which have enabled economic growth and development,” he said.

The group corporate communications and event manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Ashiwaju Temitope, stated that, “the recognition by LCCI attests to Dufil premium position as one of the leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category makers. Dufil Prima Foods is a maker of some of the most preferred home brands in Nigeria.

“Ever since Dufil ventured into the Nigerian market in 1988 the company single-handedly built the demand in the noodles market with products such as Indomie noodles, Minimie noodles, Mimie noodles and has also added value through the production of brands like Power oil, Emperor Oil, Minimie pasta, Minimie Chin Chin, Pure semolina, and Pure flour.”