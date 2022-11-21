Following the appointment of Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwaal, the immediate past Secretary of the Finance and Accounts Directorate of the National Assembly as the acting Clerk to the National Assembly, a pressure group, Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity and Justice have hailed the authorities for his well- deserved appointment.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday by the national coordinator, Comrade James Okoronkwo and secretary Engr Johnson Eze, the duo lauded the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission(NASC) Mr Ahmed Amshi, saying that: “Mr Sani Magaji Tambuwaal is a thoroughbred professional whose transparent career has prepared him to head the National Assembly management ,recalling that as Director of Budget he pioneered the openness of the National Assembly Budget process.Continuing,the group commended the NASC top brass for complying with the Authentication Act which stipulates that only the Substantive Clerk to National Assembly could transmit the Appropriation Bill currently being worked on by the National Assembly to the President.

Tambuwaal, the acting Clerk to the National Assembly will work with the outgoing CNA Arc. Olatunde Amos Ojo till February 14th 2023.

The coalition urged the top management of the National Assembly to work harmoniously with their new leadership for a better Nigeria.