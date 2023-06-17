LCCI Reiterates Commitment To Championing Private Sector Growth

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to championing reforms and advocacy, aimed at engendering private sector wellness and development in Nigeria.

The president of LCCI, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, stated this at the Chamber’s 135th anniversary and logo unveiling held in Lagos.

The chamber, established in 1888, is one of the largest chambers of commerce in West Africa. Olawale-Cole said that the LCCI would continue to strengthen its engagement with government and stakeholders via its various advocacy as it calls for an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He described the chamber’s journey for the past 135 years as one of pride and impact, adding value to the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and the economy of the country.

He noted that “we cannot ignore the challenges we have faced in recent years, but have managed to overcome.

“We have upheld the values of our predecessors and the principles outlined in our foundational documents and we have done so with courage.”