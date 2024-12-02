Ajayi’s passion for automotive excellence began early in his career. Born in 1988 and raised in Nigeria, he attended Nigeria Navy School for both primary and secondary education before pursuing a degree in Soil Science and Farm Mechanization from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago- Iwoye.

His entrepreneurial journey took root during his tenure with Mercedes-Benz Nigeria, where he managed the Van Division, growing its market share from less than 1 percent to an impressive 7 per cent between 2013 and 2015. Ajayi’s success earned him the Mercedes-Benz Best Sales Performance for Africa in 2013, cementing his place as a rising star in the industry.

After visiting Mercedes-Benz factories in Europe and Asia, Ajayi was inspired to establish a world-class Nigerian auto brand, driven by the belief that Africans could design and build vehicles that rival the best in the world. In 2015, he co-founded Jetvan Automobiles, where he served as CEO until 2018. His ambition, however, was to create a brand that represented Nigeria, which led him to establish Nord Automobiles Limited. With a focus on creating durable, cost-efficient, and elegant vehicles, Nord has since grown to be valued at over N4.2 billion, making Ajayi a leading figure in Nigeria’s auto industry.

He now assembles his own elegant, reliable, durable, and cost-efficient vehicles that are as good as any vehicle in the world.

Ajayi’s contributions to Nigeria’s auto industry have not gone unnoticed. He was listed by Forbes as one of Africa’s Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs In 2018, and in 2021, he became the first Nigerian to win the AMBA&BGA MBA Entrepreneur of the Year award. His accomplishments and Nord’s standing as one of Africa’s premier automobile brands are a testament to his vision for a self-sustaining Nigerian auto industry.

Ajayi’s leadership continues to drive Nord Automobiles forward, positioning it as a beacon of Nigerian ingenuity and resilience. His journey embodies the spirit of progress and serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs across Africa.