In an effort to provide enduring means of livelihood to the youth population in Rivers State and by extension Niger Delta region, boost trade and economic activities, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has partnered with Niger Delta States on trade and investment expo.

This comes as the governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara expresses commitment to leverage on the abundant human capital and productive population in Rivers State to ensure that youths in the state have access to means of livelihood.

The governor gave this assurance recently in Port Harcourt during the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit organised by KenEva Consult Ltd and Ken-Rich Global Consult Ltd.

Representated by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Ordu, the governor expressed delight that such platforms are being championed by visionary youth leaders, saying it will assist in enlarging the economic base of the state and create more entrepreneurs who will be employers of labour.

Also speaking, the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore CON highlighted the need to foster partnership with the states in the region order to ensure that development trickles down to the grassroot across Niger Delta.

Also in his remarks, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku applauded the initiative, noting that it is line with the vision of the Commission under his leadership to create opportunities for self-employment for young people in the region.

He also called on multinationals to bring back their headquarters to the region, noting that their operations are safe and secured anywhere in Niger Delta.

In his remarks, the founder NDEIS /NDIFTE, Amb Kenule Nwiya while commending President Tinubu for his interest in growth and development of Niger Delta said the Economic and investment summit and expo is strategically designed to give back to the people of the oil-rich region.

He thanked Governors in the Niger Delta states for the right atmosphere they have continued to create in order to ensure that entrepreneurship thrives and young people empowered to make a good living.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Richard Okoye emphasised the need to invest in the health of the people in order the have a productive population.

He therefore urged governments across the country to devote a large chunk of their budget to health sector, appealing for collaboration among states in the Niger Delta so that the region will become a destination for medical tourism.

The CEO of Barat Petroleum, Prince Haruna Momoh in his goodwill message said all regions and states need partnership with each other, in order to galvanize their strength for economic development.

Notable organizations, including NG Eagle Airline, Save A Life Foundation and others took advantage of the trade expo to reach out to new markets.

The event supported by the Ministry of Regional Development, formerly Ministry of Niger Delta had in attendance all the 23 local government areas of Rivers State led by ALGON Chairman in the state and the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Honourable Ezebunwo Ichemati.

Youth leaders from the Niger Delta region, civil society organizations, traditional rulers and women groups were also in attendance.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Richard Okoye who is the chairman of Save A Life foundation was also on ground to give guests free medical consultations while the foundation also offered free medical treatment.

The Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit is precursor to the Niger Delta International Festival and Trade Expo coning up from Dec. 16—22 at Urhobo College, Warri, Delta State.

Highlight of the event was presentation of a symbolic key of investment pathway to the region, and was received by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State who had earlier declared the event open on behalf of the governor.