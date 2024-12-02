Born on April 4, 1952, in Iyamho, Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole’s journey into the limelight began in the labour sector. After completing his basic education, he joined the Nigerian textile industry, where he began what would become a lifelong commitment to fighting for workers’ rights. Oshiomhole quickly rose to prominence within the textile union, leveraging his charisma and passion to advocate for workers’ welfare.

In 1999, he ascended to the role of National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), where he gained national attention for his uncompromising stance on issues affecting Nigerian workers. His advocacy extended beyond salary increments; he was at the forefront of policy negotiations with the government, particularly concerning fuel subsidies and workers’ pensions. His tenure at the NLC solidified his reputation as a fearless leader, unafraid to confront authorities, which earned him the admiration of the Nigerian populace.

Oshiomhole’s mainstream political journey officially began in 2007 when he contested the Edo State gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). After an initial loss amidst allegations of electoral fraud, he pursued legal redress and, in a landmark judgement in 2008, was declared the rightful winner of the election.

This marked a new chapter in Edo State’s governance. As governor, he focused on infrastructure development, healthcare, and education, transforming Edo State into a model for good governance. Oshiomhole’s “Red Roof Revolution” – a statewide overhaul of dilapidated school buildings – was one of his signature achievements aimed at improving the quality of education for Edo’s younger generations.

During his two terms as governor, Oshiomhole’s governance style was hands-on and people-centred. He was known for conducting impromptu inspections across the state, ensuring accountability and inspiring a sense of public service. His administration also worked diligently on road projects, healthcare, and rural electrification. Oshiomhole’s term was marked by a pragmatic approach that balanced development projects with a commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility, earning him a reputation as a governor who prioritised the welfare of his constituents.

In 2018, Oshiomhole was appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), further cementing his influence in Nigerian politics. His leadership was instrumental in restructuring the APC’s internal dynamics and strengthening its presence nationwide. As chairman, Oshiomhole was a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, navigating the complexities of intra-party politics while working to foster unity within the APC.

Despite a turbulent tenure marked by internal disputes and opposition, Oshiomhole’s bold leadership style was evident. Under his chairmanship, the APC won crucial elections, and he remained committed to the party’s goals of consolidating power at both state and national levels. His departure from the role in 2020 did little to diminish his political influence, as Oshiomhole continued to be a respected and vocal figure in Nigerian politics, serving as a prominent member of the Nigerian Senate.

In the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election, Oshiomhole emerged as a central figure. Supporting the APC candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo, he played a strategic role in the campaign, championing a message of continuity and development. Oshiomhole’s involvement brought renewed energy to APC’s base, leveraging his popularity and influence to galvanise voters across the state.

Oshiomhole’s influence was felt in every phase of the campaign, from rallies to strategy sessions. His understanding of Edo’s political landscape allowed him to provide critical insights that strengthened Okpebholo’s candidacy, and his presence served as a unifying factor for the party’s supporters. His endorsement of Okpebholo was a testament to his unwavering commitment to the APC and its vision for Edo State.

Oshiomhole’s leadership in the election was pivotal, not only for his campaign work but also for his commitment to maintaining peace and order throughout the process. His role in ensuring a peaceful transition amid fierce political rivalry demonstrated his commitment to democracy and respect for the will of the people.

Now serving as Senator representing Edo North, Oshiomhole’s focus has been on addressing critical issues within his constituency. He has advocated for infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and job creation, underscoring his commitment to ensuring that the people of Edo North benefit from his experience and dedication. His ongoing efforts to address local issues highlight his commitment to serving his constituency with the same zeal he demonstrated as governor.

In the Senate, Oshiomhole has been vocal on key national issues, particularly those affecting Edo State. His experience in governance and labour activism has underpinned his approach, allowing him to effectively champion causes that resonate with his constituents.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s trajectory from labour leader to influential politician embodies resilience, leadership, and a profound sense of duty to the Nigerian people. His impact on the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election, combined with his dedication as a senator, underscores his role as one of Nigeria’s most prominent and respected politicians.

Oshiomhole’s contributions to governance and politics extend beyond Edo State. His bold leadership style, commitment to democratic values, and transformative impact on his constituents make him a strong candidate for Nigerian Politician of the Year. His influence remains a guiding force within the APC and Nigerian politics at large, and his role in shaping the state’s political direction has positioned him as a leader with the potential to inspire future generations.

Adams Oshiomhole’s journey is a testament to the power of dedicated public service. From labour activism to state governance and national leadership, he has consistently shown his commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians. His enduring influence in Edo State politics, coupled with his role as a senator, reinforces his legacy as a statesman and a potential Nigerian Politician of the Year. His efforts continue to shape Nigeria’s political landscape, and his legacy stands as a beacon for aspiring leaders across the nation.