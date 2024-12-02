Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership and a transformative approach to governance. From his groundbreaking initiatives to bold policy reforms, Mbah has redefined leadership in Nigeria, setting a benchmark for effective management.

Before venturing into public service, Mbah built a stellar reputation in the private sector. As the founder of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, he turned the company from a modest startup into a powerhouse in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas industry.

His innovative strategies and commitment to excellence redefined market standards, establishing Pinnacle as a leading force. Mbah’s success in business was a testament to his exceptional ability to harness innovation, motivate teams, and influence critical stakeholders, qualities that he carried into public service.

Mbah assumed office as governor of Enugu State with a clear mission: to deliver innovative solutions, drive inclusive development, and set new standards for governance. His tenure has been marked by bold decisions, strategic planning and impactful projects that have resonated deeply with the people of Enugu.

Mbah’s administration has delivered unprecedented infrastructure projects. In less than two years, he has constructed and rehabilitated numerous urban and rural roads, with residents lauding the quality and impact of these projects. His ambitious goal of creating 10,000 kilometres of roads within eight years is already on track, with over 71 roads commissioned in a single year.

Under Mbah’s leadership, Enugu State is undergoing an educational transformation. His Smart School Projects, currently under construction in every ward, aim to equip students with digital skills and modern knowledge to thrive in a technology-driven world. These schools are designed to close the traditional and 21st-century education gap, preparing students for a competitive global workplace.

In partnership with international stakeholders, Mbah has revolutionised agriculture in Enugu. Farmers can now access improved seedlings, modern farming techniques, and essential resources to boost productivity. His administration’s focus on agribusiness has also opened opportunities for rural development and food security.

Governor Mbah has significantly improved security in Enugu. He frontally confronted the sit-at-home order by the renegade IPOB elements that weakened the Southeastern economy for years, and his efforts dramatically reduced the associated crime rate. By equipping security agencies with modern gadgets, installing state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and providing patrol vehicles, his administration has ensured a safer Enugu for residents and businesses alike.

Mbah’s administration has prioritised healthcare, building and upgrading primary health centres across the state. The ongoing transformation of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUT) exemplifies his commitment to providing world-class medical care.

Governor Mbah’s efforts to complete legacy projects, such as the International Conference Centre and Hotel Presidential, have bolstered public trust. These projects promise to elevate Enugu’s status as a hub for tourism and business.

Mbah’s administration recently increased the state’s minimum wage to N80,000, extending this benefit to local government and primary school workers. This historic decision underscores his commitment to improving the quality of life for all citizens.

Under Mbah’s astute leadership, Enugu State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) leapt from N37.4bn at the end of 2023 to N144.7bn in September 2024, representing a radical 286.2 per cent increase in line with his administration’s deliberate effort to wean the state off reliance on Federal Allocations. For the 2025 budget, he has proposed a capital component of 86 per cent and a recurrent component of 14 per cent, signifying an aggressive plan to rev up the pace of his transformation of the state’s economy.

Mbah’s life’s journey is rooted in service, philanthropy, and education. He has touched countless lives through the Peter Mbah Foundation (PMF), a humanitarian initiative dedicated to enhancing people’s lives in underserved communities. Through the foundation, he has delivered impactful projects, including constructing a 40-bed hospital in Enugu State, improving access to quality healthcare in the region, building several kilometres of rural roads which have enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities for rural dwellers, assisting countless patients by covering medical bills across hospitals in Nigeria, and offering scholarships to numerous young people, empowering them through education.

These efforts reflect his deep commitment to community development and his belief in uplifting the less privileged through innovative and sustainable interventions.

Peter Mbah’s influence in public administration has always been impactful. As commissioner for finance and economic development under Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, he played a pivotal role in shaping economic policies and managing the state’s financial resources, leaving a legacy of prudent fiscal management and sustainable development.

Before this, he served as the governor’s chief of staff in 2003, a role in which he demonstrated exceptional leadership and administrative acumen. His membership in the Enugu State Executive Council and the State Security Council underscored his involvement in strategic decision-making processes and his commitment to governance at the highest levels.

Peter Mbah is recognised as a thought leader and professional in various fields. He holds a fellowship from the Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management (CIPM), affirming his expertise in public administration. Additionally, he is a member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), showcasing his multidisciplinary competencies in law, governance, and diplomacy. His honorary Doctorate in Political Science from Geoffrey Okoye University, where he serves on the Governing Council, further solidifies his reputation as a respected figure in academia and public service.

Mbah holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree from the University of East London, a Barrister-at-Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School, and a Master’s in Maritime and Commercial Law from Lagos State University.

Mbah’s transformative leadership has garnered accolades from both national and international bodies. Some of his recognitions include:

National MSME Award for promoting economic growth through small and medium enterprises Excellence in Public Service Award for groundbreaking road infrastructure projects.

iii United Nations SDG Champion Award for his sustainable development initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

Peter Mbah balances his professional and philanthropic endeavours with a fulfilling personal life. He is married and blessed with four children—two daughters and two sons.