Auwalu Salisu, a Kano based tricycle rider and son of a fresh meat hawker was on Tuesday honoured at the 2023 LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Award as the Outstanding Young Person of the Year.

Auwalu was recognized at the event for his display of honesty and setting a good example for other young Nigerians by returning N15 million he found in his tricycle to the owner.

The young lad instantly became a national icon for that simple but rare act of honesty as he walked side by side former Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed.

Auwalu shared the podium with these eminent leaders and had handshakes with governors, ministers and other top personalities during event held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Tuesday.

In recognition of this rare gesture, the former Anambra State governor went further to award a scholarship to Baze University to Auwalu, while the Niger State governor, Umar Bago announced a scholarship worth N50m each from the State government, the Progressive Governors’ Forum and All Progressives Congress, APC, ministers.

Expressing his excitement and appreciation for the award, Auwalu said the LEADERSHIP’s outstanding young award is one of the many recognitions he has received since his simple and honest act of returning the N15 million to its Chadian merchants owners.

“I am humbled and grateful to LEADERSHIP Newspaper for this honour. I’m really excited because I never expected the simple act of returning money to the owners would earn me this kind of fame and honour.

“Though, hunger would not allow some people to return the money, but you have to control yourself because honesty does pay.

“I have received several gifts and awards from people including members of the Kano State House of Assembly and Emir of Kano after I returned the money to the owners. And for me, this LEADERSHIP award is a testament to the fact it is good to be honest,” Auwalu said.

Orrganisers of the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference and Awards in honouring Auwalu noted that honesty hardly makes sense to many young people in the country anymore, addition that Auwalu has by his display of integrity reinvented hope in tomorrow’s youth.