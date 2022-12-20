A group, the Atiku Young Entrepreneurs and Professionals (AYEP) has warned opposition political parties to stop spreading rumours against Mrs. Amina Atiku Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

AYEP, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, was reacting to a recent video circulating on social media where Amina was allegedly quoted to have urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s spokesman, Akinwole Akinbola John, stated that the said video was edited and made to pass the wrong message, pointing out that the main content in the video was “Vote out APC come 2023”.

It reads in part, “The attention of Atiku Young Entrepreneurs and Professionals has been drawn to an article circulating social media about how “Atiku’s Wife Sets Internet Abuzz With ‘Vote APC’ Blunder”.

“This statement and article is a childish attempt by the opposition whose candidate has been known to sing ‘Bala blue’ and ‘deposit for roasted corn’ to draw us into the unending loop of campaigning with insignificant issues that don’t affect the common man and have no bearing with the improvement of Nigeria’s political and economic situation.

“We want to set the record straight that, this said video was edited and made to pass the wrong message, the main content that the video carried was ‘Vote APC out come 2023’.

“It is not surprising that the enemies of our collective progress and democracy want to distort the narrative by dragging issues with the incoming First Lady.

“We are not interested in politics of calumny and we will not be drawn into any discussion that doesn’t border around how Nigerians will be more secured, united and how the poverty currently plaguing our land as imposed by the ruling APC would be defeated.

“Her Excellency, Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar is not distracted by mischief makers and will continue investing in Nigeria and Nigerians through her developmental strides and interventions such as the AYEP and other Social interventions.”