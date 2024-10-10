A Federal High Court in Kano has handed down a 14-year prison sentence to a 67-year-old Lebanese national, Zuhier R Akar, for sexually exploiting two teenage girls.

The Kano State Command of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) had arraigned Akar on a two-count charge bordering on trafficking and sexual exploitation.

According to the prosecution, led by Kano Zonal Commander Abdullahi Babale, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) alerted NAPTIP to the case on September 5, 2024.

Babale said that the defendant committed the offence on September 4, at about 10:30p.m at his house situated at Gidan Wanka, Unity Road Kano.

The defendant procured the 14 and 15 year old girls at the Civic Centre Road near Suya Spot, took them to his house and sexually exploited them.

“A video of the defendant having sexual misconduct with the victims was posted on social media,” Babale said.

The prosecution presented four exhibits including the confessional statement of the defendant and the victims’ testimony to the court to prove its case.

Akar pleaded guilty to the charges, which violated the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

Justice S M Shu’aibu found Akar guilty and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Additionally, Akar was ordered to pay a fine of N2 million.

Although the Defense counsel, R A Kasali pleaded for leniency on behalf of Akar, the court however upheld the prosecution’s request for a severe sentence.