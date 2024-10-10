A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, convicted a 21-year-old scavenger, Ibrahim Usman, to eight strokes of the cane as punishment for stealing a she-goat.

Ibrahim who admitted committing the offence, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he was misguided by his friends.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the convict committed the offense on October 6 at Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna.

Leo said the convict, who was caught by members of the vigilante group with the goat at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, could not give a satisfactory explanation on how he got it.

He said the convict confessed that he stole the goat from his neighbour’s house when he was taken to the Police station for questioning and that the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, while issuing the verdict explained that the court was merciful with the defendant because he did not waste time in admitting his guilt.

Emmanuel ordered that Usman receive eight strokes of the cane and cautioned him to avoid future criminal behaviour, noting that the court may not be as lenient if he appears again.