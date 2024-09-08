A senior lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr. Salisu Raj, has called on the federal government to place emphasis on skills and entrepreneurship-driven curricula to equip students for self-reliance.

Raj made the appeal during a workshop on fostering entrepreneurial values among students, organised by the Association of Students of English and Literary Studies at the university yesterday.

He said a curriculum that prioritises skills development across all fields of study would not only create jobs but also help curb idleness among young people.

Dr. Vincent Paul from the Department of Entrepreneurship Studies, in a paper presentation, highlighted the importance of students diversifying their skills sets and leveraging information and communication technology to improve their economic prospects.