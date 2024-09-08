Former Kano State Governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence in the party’s success in the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso made the statement on Saturday during the inauguration of the NNPP secretariat in Katsina State.

The former presidential hopeful was in Katsina for a condolence visit to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, following the passing of their matriarch, Hajiya Dada.

During his speech, Kwankwaso declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer a viable political force.

“I wish to remind you that the PDP is already dead because we were in the party. Since they have gone out of line, we decided to check out,” Kwankwaso said, referring to his defection from the PDP to form NNPP in 2022.

The Kwankwasiyya movement leader urged Nigerians, particularly women and youth, not to be swayed by temporary incentives like money or food items during future elections.

He also called on NNPP members and leaders to strengthen their commitment to ensuring the party’s victory at both state and national levels.

While commending party leaders and stakeholders for renovating the newly inaugurated secretariat, Kwankwaso underscored the importance of unity and focus within the NNPP as it prepares for the 2027 polls.

Meanwhile, the NNPP Chairman in Katsina State, Armaya’u Abdulkadir, emphasised the party’s ongoing efforts to educate voters about the new NNPP logo.

The new emblem, which symbolises education for all, aligns with Kwankwaso’s long-standing focus on improving access to education.

Abdulkadir added, “There is a need for the party to embark on grassroots sensitisation to inform the members about the importance of the new logo.”