Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Owerri Zone, has raised concerns over what it described as the worsening condition of Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, and urged the state government to intervene urgently.

This was made known through a statement by ASSU zonal coordinator Dennis Aribodor.

ASUU Owerri Zone, in the statement signed by its zonal coordinator, Dennis Aribodor, dated 17th September, 2026, urged the relevant authorities to implement the 2025 federal government-ASUU agreement, stressing the need to “save the soul of the university.”

The union appealed to the visitor of the university, Governor Hope Uzodimma, to summon the management, Governing Council and ASUU to a roundtable to examine the situation and find lasting solutions.

According to the union, casual staff engaged by the university receive about N50,000 monthly, a situation it said had contributed to what it described as sharp practices within the institution.

ASUU also alleged that there had been no employment exercise in the university for more than 10 years, noting that the last recruitment exercise was conducted in 2014.

It said the university’s academic staff strength had declined from more than 1,000 to about 500 due to migration, retirement, and death, describing the development as a serious concern for the institution.

The union called on the State government to intervene by ensuring that the university’s administration and Governing Council are fully briefed on the situation and that measures are taken to address the challenges.