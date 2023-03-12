Deep sea diving, snorkelling, and scuba diving are three of the most popular underwater activities. They allow divers to explore and admire the wide variety of marine life, corals, and adventures the ocean holds. However, all three of these diving methods are very different and differ greatly in the ways they allow divers to explore the ocean.

DEEP SEA DIVING: Deep-sea diving is an activity in which a person can descend beyond the recreational scuba diving limit of 40 m (130 ft). Beyond this depth, safer and more complex equipment must be used. Due to the logistical support and expenses required, deep-sea diving is normally done for science or profit. The benefits of deep sea diving include

– Exploring the depths: sometimes, the best things to see underwater are at deeper depths and deep diving helps you experience these for yourself.

– The quiet of being underwater: deep diving lets you enjoy the quiet of the deep with only your regulator sounds and the low bubble sounds to break the silence.

– New experiences: becoming a deep diver allows to explore unique and unusual dive sites. The diver descends to depths and enjoys experiences that cannot be accomplished in shallower waters.

SNORKELLING: Snorkelling a method of exploring the ocean from the surface using a snorkel dive mask and a breathing tube. Snorkelling allows diver the chance to observe marine plants, coral reefs, and fish from just beneath the water’s surface. Most people tend to enjoy snorkelling as a recreation sport. That is, it’s something they enjoy while on a diving holiday or vacation. Snorkelling is one of the most popular recreational activities and it’s not hard to see why. Snorkelling provides so many fantastic benefits, including the following:

– Fun for all the family: it doesn’t matter what age you are or whether you have any previous diving experience, snorkelling is ideal for everyone. Snorkelling is considered safe for children and is a great activity to enjoy together as a family.

– Prevents rheumatism and is good for your heart: snorkelling provides excellent fitness benefits and can help ease symptoms of rheumatic disease. What’s more, it has been known to strengthen the heart muscle.

– Inexpensive hobby: snorkelling is inexpensive. Once you have the equipment, you’re ready to go.

– Helps with stress management and improve breathing: snorkelling is well-known stress management technique as it helps you learn how to control your breathing. After just a few snorkelling sessions, you’ll have far better control of your breathing.

SCUBA DIVING: Scuba diving allows a diver to explore at much greater depths than snorkelling allows for. A scuba diver will be a self-contained underwater breathing supply so that they can be completely independent of the water’s surface and breathe underwater as they explore. Scuba diving can be enjoyed recreationally for exploring ship wrecks, underwater caves, and seeing fish up close in their natural habitat. However, it isn’t just a hobby and there are many people for whom scuba diving is used professionally in their jobs; including offshore construction, military diving operations, and underwater welding (to name a few). It’s benefits include:

– Helps improve breathing techniques: scuba diving is one of the best aerobic activities for improving your breathing. You have to learn how to breathe slowly and stabilise your breathing when you scuba dive. So, many people who suffer from asthma find this exercise extremely helpful and beneficial.

– Reduces stress: Scuba diving is a great anti-stress activity as it requires calm breathing, and this helps you gain more mental balance and control in life.

– Explore beautiful marine life: advanced scuba diving allows you to dive deep down into underwater caves and discover coral reefs and clusters of marine life.

– Scuba diving increases your confidence as you develop your skills and learn new things.