Trade fair is one of the most effective and efficient atmosphere and avenue for increasing brand awareness and also introduce new product into the market. In fact, it remains one of the most reliable means of brand publicity that is cheap in cost.

To this end, organising trade fair to expose goods and services offered by manufacturers and members of the intermediaries otherwise known as the middlemen has become very germane. This is to give a level playing ground and platform for every interested entrepreneur to showcase his company’s products and services to Nigerians.

Trade fair is a form of promotional device that enables companies to showcase and demonstrate their products to both middlemen and ultimate consumers. It is also a method of bringing buyers and sellers together under mutually (equal) benefit, while exhibition and books are featured at trade first which are designed to attract immediate prospect and to create awareness.

Most trade fairs in Nigeria take place in Lagos as investigation revealed that a minimum of 18 trade fairs occur in Lagos annually. The three most common types of fairs in Nigeria are; Agriculture Trade Shows, Food Trade Shows and Packaging Trade Shows.

At the on-going Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), businesses have continued to use the opportunity to showcase their brands to buyers.

The vice president and chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Leye Kupoluyi, stated that the chamber’s goal is to see today’s SMEs grow to become multinationals leveraging the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF).

The Dangote Group has been described as a significant premium player at various corporate exhibitors in Nigeria. Recently, at the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF), the executive director of Government and Strategic Relations of Dangote Group, Engr Mansur Ahmed said, the partnership with ACCI offers the company the opportunity to display its numerous innovative products while contributing its quota to the Nigerian economy through Trade Fairs and expos.

He said, the president of the Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is passionate about developing the Nigerian economy, exporting made-in-Nigerian goods, earning foreign exchange, and creating jobs for the populace.

Ahmed said, the company is desirous of entering into any strategic partnership that will set the country on the path of rapid growth and development. Aside the government, the Dangote Group is the second biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

Similarly, at the ongoing Lagos fair, a statement from Branding & Communications Unit of Dangote Group, said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

Group chief, branding communication officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina stated that, opportunities abound in this year’s trade fair as Dangote Group’s Business units would be expanding its customer base and urged visitors to the fair to take advantage of the development to key into various businesses of the Group

According to him, the company will be offering information on every aspect of its business, especially, the refinery and fertilizer and urged members of the public to patronise the company at the fair.

Choosing to attend an exhibition or trade show is a perfect opportunity to blend your digital and physical marketing strategy, with the ability to leverage your attendance online before, during and after the event for lead generation and follow up.

Benefits Of Trade Fair

Exhibiting at trade shows can bring benefits to your business. You can meet directly with potential customers and generate leads.

Other benefits of exhibiting include:

Raising Awareness – exhibiting at industry events is a good way to raise your profiles and generate brand awareness. As well as taking a stand at an event, there are usually other advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

Meet in person – Meeting face-to-face with potential customers is a great way to start building relationships.

Networking – Trade shows are a great way to meet potential new customers, suppliers and to learn more about your competitors.

Launching Of New Product – Trade shows are a good place to introduce a new product or service. Being able to explain your offering in person and answer questions is ideal if your product is innovative.

Building your database – Meeting with potential customers at an exhibition helps you to start building your marketing lists and generate qualified sales leads.

Attending the right exhibition can be a key point in your annual marketing calendar, but like all campaigns, it needs to be well planned, with measurable goals in mind.