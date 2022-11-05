The police in Lagos have arraigned a former employee of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Ajayi Olusola before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding the bank of the sum of N205 million.

Ajayi was docked before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtained by false pretence and unlawful conversation, by the men of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendant, who was arraigned alongside a limited liability company, Abel System Services Limited, was accused of committing the alleged fraud between 2015 and 2021, while still working with the bank.

The police prosecutor, Sylvester Azubuike, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the fraud alongside one Ayodele Olaogun and Hakeem Adisa Abdulhadi, who is said to be at large.

Azubuike also informed the court that the offences violated sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) and are punishable Under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further maintained that the offences are also contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as Amended.

The former banker, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Based on his plea, both the prosecutor and the defence lawyer, Bamidele Ogundele, argued the defendant’s bail application.

After listening to the arguments, Justice Awogboro granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered that the two sureties must produce evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State government and that one of the sureties must also be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction of the court.

She then adjourned the case to November 10, for the commencement of the trial.