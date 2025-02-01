Nigeria, with its rapidly growing youth population and rising unemployment rates, faces a pressing challenge that requires immediate and effective solutions.

One of the most promising strategies to combat unemployment and stimulate economic growth is leveraging vocational training. Just by investing in vocational training programmes, Nigeria can empower its teeming youth population enhance workforce skills, and create more jobs. Vocational training provides practical skills that align with the demands of the labour market.

In a chat with an entrepreneur, the managing director/CEO, Temabid Power Ltd, Engr. Dare Adeyemi, disclosed that, unlike traditional academic education, which often emphasises theoretical knowledge, vocational training focuses on hands-on experience in various trades and professions.

He noted that, fields such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, information technology, and culinary arts are in high demand. By tailoring vocational programs to meet these market needs, Nigeria can produce a skilled workforce ready to fill various roles in the economy.

According to him, “Vocational training is a cost-effective approach to education. Many young Nigerians face financial barriers to pursuing higher education. Vocational programs are typically shorter and less expensive, making them more accessible to lower-income families. By providing scholarships and financial support for vocational training, the government and private sector can ensure that all youth, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to acquire valuable skills”

He, however, lauded the Lagos State government initiatives on job creation as one of the templates to tackle the anti-poverty battle, as residents can enrol at the various centres established to acquire diverse vocational skills for women and youths as well as equip the underprivileged, who are trained to match the needs of the labour market.

Over 19 vocational centres were spread across the State equipped with modern training equipment, and established to create more job opportunities, especially, for women and youths, as well as equip the underprivileged, who are trained to match the needs of the labour market.

Some of the courses at the vocational training centres include: Catering and Hotel Management, Fashion Design and Dressmaking, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Welding Fabrication, Computer Studies and Photography among many others.

Speaking further Adeyemi asserts that the promotion of vocational training can stimulate entrepreneurship.

“Many vocational programs encourage participants to develop their businesses, teaching them not only the technical skills necessary for their trade but also essential business management skills.

“This entrepreneurial focus can lead to the establishment of small and medium-sized enterprises, which are crucial for economic growth and job creation. By fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, Nigeria can unlock the potential of its youth, encouraging innovation and self-employment,” he said.

Similarly, there has been a call for collaboration between the government, educational institutions, and industries as this is crucial for the success of vocational training initiatives.

Also, by aligning training programmes with industry standards and needs, stakeholders can ensure that graduates are job-ready and equipped with the skills employers are seeking.

Hence, public-private partnerships can provide the necessary resources and expertise to develop high-quality vocational programs that benefit both the workforce and employers.

Stakeholders have buttressed that, investing in vocational training is not just an educational reform, as there exists a unique opportunity to leverage vocational training as a powerful tool for job creation. By focusing on practical skills, making training accessible, promoting entrepreneurship, and fostering collaboration, the nation can significantly reduce unemployment rates and empower its youth.