The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has reiterated the administration’s commitment to developing the grassroots for sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

SGF disclosed while receiving in the audience a delegation from the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) Emeritus led by its Chairman, Rt Hon. Shaba Ibrahim, in Abuja.

In a statement released by the media director in his office, Segun Imohiosen, he underscored the administration’s priority of bringing development to the grassroots through Local Government Autonomy and other initiatives for meaningful development across the country.

He said, “Grassroots development is the cornerstone of this administration. President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the quality of life at the local level receives the needed attention. This is why he emphasised the actualisation of Local Government autonomy”.

Senator Akume encouraged all Nigerians to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he steers the country’s affairs because he cares about everyone’s well-being.

He added that Mr President’s actions so far indicate his unwavering determination to ensure sustainable development reaches people living in rural areas.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the National Association of Former Elected Local Government Council Chairmen of Nigeria (NALGON) Emeritus, Rt. Hon. Shaba Ibrahim said the essence of the visit was to seek the SGF’s endorsement for the “One Nigeria” Project and to acquaint him with the preparations for the forthcoming Project.

According to him, NALGON EMERITUS is committed to championing the One Nigeria Project and seeking collaboration with the Office and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the conference’s success.

He added that the forthcoming conference would bring together Nigerians across the 774 Local Government Areas to propagate unity and promote the country’s progress.