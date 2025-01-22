The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed deep regret after the United States announced its intention to withdraw.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the WHO underscored its crucial role in safeguarding global health, including that of American citizens.

The organisation emphasised its commitment to tackling the root causes of disease, strengthening health systems, and responding to health emergencies, often in challenging and dangerous environments.

The United States has been a cornerstone of the WHO since its inception in 1948, actively participating in its governance through the World Health Assembly and the Executive Board.

The statement explained that the partnership between the U.S. and WHO has led to significant achievements over the past seven decades, including the eradication of smallpox and the near-eradication of polio.

WHO highlighted the substantial contributions made by American institutions, which have both supported and benefited from the global health body’s initiatives.

The statement also noted the significant reforms implemented over the past seven years to enhance the organisation’s accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact.

Despite the announcement, WHO hoped the U.S. would reconsider its decision. “We look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions around the globe,” the statement added.