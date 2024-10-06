The local government election in Akwa Ibom State was marred yesterday by violence, voter apathy and late arrival of materials across the 31 councils as voting could not start in various units across the 369 wards as at 12: 30 pm.

Political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Peoples Party (YPP), the Labour Party (LP) and others, alleged that materials were hijacked by agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Angered by the development which they accused the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) of having compromised by not providing a level – playing field for all contenders, hoodlums stormed the AKISIEC office in Ibiono Ibom and set it ablaze.

Besides, some skirmishes were reported in Ikono, Ini and other LGAs, where voters complained of election not holding in various units and wards.

In Etim Ekpo LGA Ward 8, a former council chairman was said to have dismissed anxious voters waiting to cast their votes at Udianga Enem village with the sum of N7,000 for drinks, urging them to go, as “ the election had already been concluded.”

Anxious voters at units 23, Uyo Urban; unit 2, Ward 11, Itam in Itu LGA; unit 001, Ward 14, Uyo were waiting at about 12:00 noon, for materials.

The unit coordinator for unit 001, Ward 14, Rita Archibong, expressed worry, as some voters, who defied the high cost of transportation, started leaving as the poll failed to hold.

At Ikot Abasi LGA, and others, the contest was gererally peaceful, but with low voter turn – out, which the former Council Chairman and House of Assembly member, Barr. Uwem Ekanem, blamed on opposition patties’ failure to assert themselves by campaigning and wooing voters, explaining that the PDP was sufficiently prepared for the poll.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer who confirmed the arson attack on Ibiono Ibom AKISIEC office, said the hoodlums had targeted polling materials but failed.