Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated its chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on his 66th birthday.

The forum’s vice chairman, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, commended Mohammed’s achievements as forum leader and governor in a statement by its director-general, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, yesterday in Abuja.

According to Fubara, Mohammed’s leadership has been instrumental in promoting integrity, cohesion, peace and reconciliation for growth within the forum.

He said under his guidance, Bauchi State had undergone significant transformation through life-impacting projects and programmes, including urban and rural road networks, urban renewal and agriculture, housing, industrialisation, trade and investment.

Other programmes, he said, included youth and women empowerment, security and improved workers’ welfare, facility upgrades in education, health, rural electrification, and water provision.

Fubara praised Mohammed’s dedication to the people of Bauchi State and prayed for God’s continued wisdom and guidance in his leadership.(NAN)