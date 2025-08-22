The chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Dr Michael Odey, has charged election observers on neutrality as they monitor the August 30, 2025 local government elections in the state.

Odey made the call at a one-day training for local government election observers, facilitated by the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA) in Port Harcourt.

“Election observation is one of the key pillars that sustain the credibility of any democratic process. Your presence signifies a commitment to democracy, transparency and accountability,” he said.

The RSIEC chairman described observers as the eyes and ears of the public, stressing that their reports would not only build public trust but also serve as critical feedback for improving future electoral processes.

He said: “You are not participants in the contest, but guardians of the process. You must avoid partisan conduct, be guided by facts, and resist any temptation to be influenced.”

Okey assured that the commission was resolute in delivering a credible exercise, insisting that the mandate of the body was to conduct an election Rivers people could trust and defend anywhere, any day.

Speaking on the responsibilities of observers, a facilitator at the training, Dr Nwanbu Chibuzor, also emphasised neutrality and professionalism. He urged participants to avoid favouritism, ensure transparency, and always provide means of accredited identification while on duty.