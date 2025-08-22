Sokoto State INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC), Umar Garba, has warned against multiple registrations, stressing that they violate the Electoral Act and attract prosecution.

He said the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise aims to allow eligible Nigerians to register, update their information, or replace lost Permanent Voter Cards PVCs) before the 2027 general elections.

In his maiden interaction with journalists at the state headquarters in Sokoto yesterday, Garba said the exercise began with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025.

Similarly, physical registration will commence on August 25, 2025, across all 23 local government areas in INEC offices, INEC state office headquarters, and designated centres, from 9am to 3pm daily, Monday through Friday.

Regarding registration requirements, the REC stated that eligible citizens must provide a valid means of identification, such as a national identity card, birth certificate, international passport, or driver’s license.

He described the exercise as a crucial step toward ensuring the inclusivity, accuracy, and integrity of the national voters’ register.

Alhaji Garba said, “The CVR will cater for new registrants, voters who have relocated and wish to transfer their registration, and those seeking replacements for lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs.

“All INEC local government area offices in Sokoto and the state headquarters will serve as registration centres, aligning with INEC’s commitment to accessibility and efficiency.

“To enhance transparency and minimise fraud, INEC will deploy the Voter Enrollment Device and the Automatic Biometric Identification System to detect multiple entries,” he noted.

The Commission appealed to the media, civil society groups, and traditional and religious leaders to support sensitisation efforts and ensure peaceful conduct during the exercise.

The REC further assured residents that INEC is working closely with security agencies to guarantee a safe environment for registrants and staff, urging citizens to report obstruction, extortion, or irregularities at registration centres.