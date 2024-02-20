Marseille have sacked Gennaro Gattuso as their manager and replaced him with Jean-Louis Gasset.

Gattuso took over at the French club in late September and now leaving the club on ninth in Ligue 1.

The Italian claimed just nine wins from his 24 matches as manager, losing six times during his spell in charge.

While Gasset, 70, was recently sacked by Ivory Coast after the group stage of the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, before they eventually went on to win the tournament.

“Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso,” Marseille said in a statement.

“Marseille would like to extend its special thanks to Gennaro and his entire staff for the unfailing commitment and professionalism they have shown on a daily basis, and wishes them all the best for the future,” it added.

Gattuso joined Marseille as a replacement for now Villarreal manager Marcelino, who himself had only been at the helm in the South of France for three months.

Gattuso, who as a player won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, has also had spells managing AC Milan, Napoli and Valencia.

After a slow start to his time in France, four straight league wins in December took Marseille up to sixth in the table.

But Marseille have not won any of their last six Ligue 1 matches, four of which have ended in draws.

Gattuso took charge of 15 league matches at the Stade Velodrome, winning five, drawing five and losing five.

Marseille were also knocked out of the Coupe de France last month after a penalty shootout defeat to league rivals Rennes.

Despite the poor run of form, Marseille remain in the Europa League, finishing second in Group B behind English debutants Brighton.