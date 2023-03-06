Linkage Assurance Plc has paid N8.01 billion claims in three years, precisely between 2019 and 2022, underscoring the company’s capacity to meet its obligations.

The company, while reassuring the brokerage fraternity of its strong capacity to meet claims obligations when they arise, said, its doors and digital platforms are open and available to broker partners and clients to resolve any transactional issues.

The managing director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc gave the assurance during February Edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) members evening sponsored by Linkage Assurance in Lagos.

Braie said, Linkage Assurance paid N1.65 billion in claims in 2019; N1.36 billion in 2020 and N5 billion in 2021, noting that, ‘year 2022 figures will also reassure you we are committed to our promise.’

He said, over the years, as one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Linkage has positioned itself in industry to offer unique insurance and risks management solutions to both its corporate and direct clients, using best in class technology and competent and engaged workforce.

“With a shareholders fund in excess of N26 billion and share capital of N7 billion, we are one of the most financially solvent insurance companies in Nigeria, Braie said.

“In line with our strategic focus for the year, we intend to widen the level of relationship with the brokers and are committed to delivering on the promises of our mission and vision statements,” he stressed.

Consequently, he said: “we have dedicated desks to ensure that we continue to deliver excellent customers experience to our brokers and customers, stating that the company recently embarked on brand renewal in other to refresh its brand loyalty in the market.

“Let me assure you that Linkage Plc is committed to working closely with the NCRIB in the promotion of insurance awareness and deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria.”

Linkage Assurance, it would be recalled, had in 2019, hosted the Abuja Area Committee of the NCRIB, Port Harcourt Area committee and Kano and Kaduna Area committees same year.

The president, NCRIB, Mr Rotimi Edu, in his welcome remarks at the event said, the NCRIB Members Evening is one of the most pivotal programmes of the council, through which registered insurance brokers, who are members of the council, interact with renowned underwriters in the market, with a view to mutually add value to both parties.

Edu, represented by deputy president of the NCRIB, Tunde Oguntade, said, the council is graciously yielding this programme to Linkage Assurance again, because of the company’s dynamic strides through its sound underwriting excellence.

The Evening was spiced up with a presentation on ‘Digital Insurance and Service Excellence in Today’s Market’, by CEO, Finterate Projects, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon.

Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, said, key actors in the insurance industry including operators, regulators and other service providers must restructure, reorganise and reconnect themselves to deliver customer experience.

He therefore called for digitalisation of relationships among key actors in the insurance value chain.

According to him, these will bring about faster and cost effective processes, online sales increasing speedily, expanded active contact levels, and more individual policyholders.