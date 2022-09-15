Lipton, a global brand and leader of the Nigerian tea market, has confirmed its intent to support the second season of the TeawithTay podcast, a series hosted by actor, media presenter, podcaster, and Lipton brand Influencer, Temisan Emmanuel.

This was announced at The Tea Party, an event held in Lagos on Sunday, 11 September, 2022 to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands, including the success of the podcast’s first season. Hosted by Kaylah Oniwo, the occasion was attended by some of Nigeria’s top culture influencers, brand representatives, and friends of the podcast.

“The Lipton brand is focused on driving connections and inspiring everyone to create memories,” said the Country Marketing Lead, Ekaterra, Motunrayo Babalola. “We want everyone to Recognise the importance of having genuine conversations, especially the ones that remain unforgettable and allow us to become better for ourselves and our communities. And we dare say, what better way to have these conversations than over a cup of Lipton tea?”

Commending the podcast host, Motunrayo also recognized the show’s amazing feat, especially in drawing audiences across the world and rising to become one of the top two podcasts across all major platforms in the country.