Parthian Partners has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to hold the 2022 Venture in Management Program (ViMP) in collaboration with Lagos Business School as part of its corporate social responsibility commitment to help reduce youth unemployment through human capital and talent development.

The 2022 edition of ViMP, which kicked off on August 22, was a week-long programme designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them into conscientious global citizens. The selected graduates participated in activities designed to improve their entrepreneurial and work-readiness skills. They also experienced special events such as an Alumni Mixer and Career Fair with leading professionals from the ViMP alumni community and other industry professionals.

Parthian Partners’ sponsorship of the 2022 edition of ViMP marks the company’s second year of working with Junior Achievement Nigeria on the programme which is now in its 22nd year. According to Oluseye Olusoga, Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Partners, through the partnership, Parthian Partners is actively contributing to reducing youth unemployment by creating opportunities that nurture young graduates into conscientious business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Parthian Partners has a longstanding commitment to human and talent development, especially for the next generation of national leaders.”