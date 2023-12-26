Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burnley thanks to the rediscovered scoring touch of Darwin Nunez. The Reds, desperate to claim the title in 2024, capitalised on early lapses from Burnley to secure a crucial three points.

Nunez, finally ending his 12-game goal drought, broke the deadlock in the 6th minute with a curling finish from outside the box. The Uruguayan striker, assisted by Cody Gakpo, silenced the Burnley crowd and set the tone for a dominant Liverpool performance.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, the Reds nearly threw away their lead. Zeki Amdouni missed a golden opportunity for Burnley moments into the game, and Josh Brownhill tested Alisson Becker with a long-range effort.

Gakpo, returning from injury, missed a close-range chance, while Mohamed Salah rattled the bar with a deflected shot. Harvey Elliott saw his goal ruled out for offside after VAR intervention, showcasing Burnley’s resilience despite facing constant pressure.

The Clarets threatened to equalise against the run of play. Dara O’Shea’s header missed narrowly, and Johann Gudmundsson spurned a clear chance from a Wilson Odobert cross. Jacob Bruun Larsen also came close after Endo’s mistake, but Burnley’s finishing remained lacking.

Liverpool sealed the victory in the 90th minute when Diogo Jota, back from injury, fired home from a tight angle for his 50th goal for the club. The Portugal forward’s late strike put the game beyond doubt and confirmed Liverpool’s return to the top of the table.

While Liverpool’s performance wasn’t their most elegant, their grit and determination proved essential in securing the win. Jurgen Klopp’s men showed they can grind out results when needed, a crucial quality in any title race.

Nunez’s return to form provided a much-needed boost for Liverpool, and the goals will surely flow more freely for the Uruguayan. Burnley, on the other hand, remain in deep relegation trouble, with their toothless attack needing immediate improvement to climb out of the danger zone.

With Arsenal playing later tonight, the top of the table race remains wide open. But with Liverpool at the helm and Nunez finding his mojo, the Reds are undoubtedly sending a strong message to their rivals in the pursuit of the Premier League crown.