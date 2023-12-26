The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended Umar Abdullahi, an 18-year-old resident of Yelwa, for allegedly raping a student at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Abdullahi committed the assault by invading rooms at Peace Lodge, situated in Gwalleji, the vicinity hosting the Polytechnic.

During police investigations, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime. Abdullahi is slated for arraignment over the purported offence.

Confirming the arrest to reporters on Tuesday, Bauchi State Police Command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed that Abdullahi and five other accomplices invaded the lodge, leading to the rape incident.

“The student had filed a complaint of armed robbery and rape. We succeeded in apprehending the suspects, and they will face the full force of the law,” explained Wakil.

Arrested alongside Abdullahi for armed robbery and criminal conspiracy are Abdulgaffar Abdullahi, 20; Ahmed Abdulkadir, 19; Zakaria Saidu, 21; Musa Saidu, 19; and Musa Mohammed.

They wielded machetes and flashlights during the invasion of separate houses belonging to Victor Amos, 41, of Unguwan Kashu, and Dorcas Denis, 25, of Sabongida. They stole items such as an LG TV ’32’ flat screen, a Samsung Galaxy A51, and an iTEL keypad phone.

“The suspects confessed to terrorising communities around Gwallameji, Rafin Zurfi, Unguwan Kasu, and Millennium quarters in Yelwa area Bauchi,” he added.

Recovered exhibits from the suspects include an LG 32” flat screen television, a dagger, three torchlights, three machetes, an iTEL keypad phone, and the sum of five thousand nine hundred and ten naira (N5910).