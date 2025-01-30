Steven Gerrard has left his post as manager of Saudi Pro-League side Al Ettifaq after 18 months with the team struggling in the bottom half of the table.

The Liverpool legend joined the club in July 2023 but they have failed to establish themselves as real contenders for the title in the Gulf nation, finishing last season in sixth place but 48 points behind champions Al Hilal.

ESPN reports that Gerrard and the club reached a mutual agreement to terminate their working relationship, having won just five of their opening 17 games this season with Al Ettifaq 12th on the log.

“First and foremost we extend our sincere gratitude to Steven for his dedication and hard work during his time with the club,” Al Ettifaq president Samer Al Misehal said in a statement.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but the firm foundations he helped build will guarantee a bright future in the long term. He changed the club for the better, and that will never be forgotten.

“This decision, made with mutual respect and in agreement, is in the best interest of both Steven and the club as we move forward,” Misehal said.

Gerrard, 44, moved to the team amid a wave of ambition for both the team and league with another Anfield stalwart in Jordan Henderson swiftly following suit.

However, Henderson ended up returning to Ajax after a six-month spell in Saudi Arabia after which he terminated his contract with Al Ettifaq.

“I want to express my gratitude to the club, the players, the fans and everyone involved for the opportunity and the support during my time here, especially the president, Mr. Samer, CEO Mr. Hamad and the head of the football committee Mr. Hatim,” Gerrard said.

“I express my gratitude for Mr. Samer and Mr. Hatim from the first day I was warmly welcomed and I have enjoyed working in a new country with a different culture. So overall I have learnt a lot and it’s been a positive experience personally and for my family as well,” he said.