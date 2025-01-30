Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 15 persons accused of illegally mining gold at Egbetua Community, Ososo in Akoko-Edo local government area of the state.

Operatives of Auchi Area Command of the NSCDC at Ode forest site of the illegal gold mining arrested the suspects in Egbetua on Monday night following a tip-off.

Acting on credible information, the NSCDC officers stormed the Ode forest and arrested the 15 suspects.

Confirming the arrests, Edo State Commandant of the NCDSC, Gbenga Agun maintained that it is the statutory responsibility of the NSCDC to protect the people and solid minerals across the country.

“Yes it is true that the suspects were arrested in Edo North (Egbetua). It is our statutory responsibility to arrest and prosecute miners of any solid minerals that are illegal across the country”, Agun said

He warned other illegal miners in the state to desist from such act, adding that the state command is poised to flushing out illegal miners and other criminal elements in the state.

Recall that the illegal gold mining site was recently discovered in the Egbetua community in Edo State as hundreds of illegal miners were carrying out mining activities recently.

Investigations revealed that the activities of the illegal miners which had been going on in Egbetua for over 25 years, led to a growing socioeconomic and security challenges in the community.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the community in 2024 called on the state government to help halt the activities of illegal miners in the area.

Recall that the state government on May 5, 2024 gave the illegal miners a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the mining sites which spread across Egbetua land

Over seven months after the expiration of the directive, a number of illegal miners have reportedly refused to vacate the sites, thereby causing concern for the people.