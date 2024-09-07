Legendary former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats, described by Bill Shankly as a “colossus”, has died at the age of 86.

The ex-Scotland defender was part of the Liverpool side that won the Second Division title under manager Shankly in 1962.

Yeats went to win two top-flight titles, the FA Cup and the Charity Shield three times, helping establish Liverpool as one of the most successful clubs in the country.

He played 454 games before joining Tranmere as player-manager in 1971.

More than 400 of those appearances were as captain, a tally bettered only by Steven Gerrard.

In January it was announced he had been living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Liverpool FC is mourning the passing of legendary former captain Ron Yeats,” read a club statement. “In the words of Bill Shankly, a ‘colossus’ in club history.

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Flags at Anfield and Liverpool’s training grounds will be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

Yeats won two caps for Scotland in 1964 and 1965.

He began his career at Dundee United before joining Liverpool in 1961. He also played for Stalybridge Celtic and Barrow and had a spell in the American Soccer League.

Yeats returned to England for short spells at Formby and Rhyl before retiring from playing in 1977.

In 1986 he rejoined Liverpool as chief scout and remained in the role before retiring in 2006.

When Yeats was unveiled to the media after joining Liverpool in 1961, Shankly invited reporters to go into the dressing room and “take a walk around him – he’s a colossus”.

Yeats became a central pillar to Liverpool’s revival along with compatriot Ian St John, who joined the same year.

Shankly described their arrival as “the turning point” as Liverpool rose from the Second Division to become the dominant force in British football.

Such was Yeats’ impact that he was appointed captain months later and would wear the armband for the next eight seasons.

In 1964, when Yeats was chosen to model Liverpool’s new all-red kit, Shankly said: “You look about 8ft tall in that. You’ll scare the living daylights out of them.”

That season Yeats became the first Liverpool player to lift the FA Cup, telling the Queen he was “absolutely knackered” after a 2-1 win over Leeds United at Wembley.

Yeats would later say that the Second Division and FA Cup triumphs were his proudest achievements as a Liverpool player, setting the platform for an era of dominance at home and in Europe.

During his time as chief scout he recommended Liverpool sign Sami Hyypia, who cost £2.6m from Willem II in 1999.

The Finland defender went on to win 10 major honours, including the 2005 Champions League, with Yeats later describing Hyypia as one of the “best bits of business” the club have done.

Yeats’ later years were overshadowed by ill health, with Liverpool announcing in January that the club’s former former players’ association had made a donation to help pay for his care.

‘One of Liverpool’s all-time greats’

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge said: “Woke up today to the sad news of one of Liverpool football club’s all-time greats as a player and a captain, Ron Yeats.

“What a man. I’m honoured to have met him on many occasions.”

Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said: “RIP to the great man. Thinking of Ron’s friends and family.”

Former Liverpool defender and assistant manager Phil Thompson, who joined the club the year Yeats left, said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Big Ron Yeats, one of my heroes as a kid and had the pleasure to become his friend. Doesn’t get much better. RIP Big Man.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said, “A giant of a man and a giant of a player. Everything at Liverpool starts with people like Big Ron. RIP.”