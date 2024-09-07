Isau Ogunkunle has added to Team Nigeria’s medal haul after winning bronze medal in the men’s para-table tennis at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Ogunkunle lost his semi-final tie with world number two Young-Gun Kim of South Korea 3-1 but picked up the bronze medal for reaching the semi-final.

In Para-Table Tennis, the two losing semi-finalists will both get a Bronze medal each, without having to play a match to decide the winner.

Despite winning the first set, Ogunkunle lost the match 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 4-11, 11-13), and he came very close to forcing a fifth set, after taking the 4th set to a tie-break.

Following his feat, Team Nigeria now has a total of five medals which comprise one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Flora Ugwunwa won a silver medal in women’s Javelin F54.

Ugwunwa finished second in the event with a throw of 19.26m, Uzbekistan athlete Nurkhon Kurbanova won gold after setting a world record with a throw of 21.12m, while the bronze medal went to Elham Salehi of Iran who threw 16.24m.