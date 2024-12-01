Next to a pair of clean white sneakers, there’s no other shoe that’s quite as versatile as loafers. And it’s no wonder — they have a dressier appeal than sneakers, are roomier than ballet flats, and provide more coverage than a sandal. But perhaps the thing we love most about loafers is that they give us something we all want: Options. From casual penny loafers to fancier horsebit loafers, there exists a slew of styles that fall under the loafer umbrella.

Loafers are inherently an oxymoron. Their name exudes the essence of an idler and slacker, but women’s loafers themselves are quite the opposite. They’re shoes for someone sophisticated and practical, someone who gets the job done. The best chunky loafers take this concept one step further, commanding attention with pumped-up soles and a hint of extra poise. It’s the best version of a loafer, and it will bring out the best version of you.

Maybe that’s dramatic, but the best chunky loafers do emit confidence. You can select a pair with a color, heel height, or special detail that makes them yours. Stylist Yael Quint says chunky loafers are foolproof “with a Miu Miu–inspired look such as miniskirts or minidresses.” She adds that versatility is one of their best qualities: They “can go from day to evening quite well,” Quint says. There’s really nothing a chunky loafer can’t do.